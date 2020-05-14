|
|
Losia (Addison) Williams McCann
Marietta, GA - July 13, 1934 - May 11, 2020
Losia Williams McCann (85) of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully on May 11. 2020.
Losia was born to John Travis and Losia Holtzclaw Williams in Montgomery, Alabama where she grew up and met the love of her life, Jerry Bruce McCann. They married in 1954 and celebrated 51 years together before Jerry's passing in 2005. She attended Sydney Lanier High School and the University of Alabama.
Losia loved her family and friends, the University of Alabama, tennis, duplicate bridge, and Lake Martin. Losia was a great story teller and her family and friends gave her great material for her stories. She always looked on the bright side and faced life with determination, a competitive spirit, and humor.
Losia was an extraordinary duplicate bridge player, earning Emerald Life Master status. She enjoyed owning an antique business and the associated and adventurous 'buying trips'. Losia was a club tennis player winning many city championships with her teams. Fall Saturdays were her favorite time of year, Roll Tide! In each of these ventures she developed deep and meaningful relationships with those around her. Her friends meant the world to her and spending time with them was a special gift that she cherished.
Losia was not only a mother and grandmother to her family but also a best friend. Her family will miss her dearly. Losia is survived by her two children, Losia McCann Tomlinson (husband, Steven Jay Tomlinson) and John West McCann (wife, Julie Crisp McCann). She is predeceased by her sons, Gerald Bruce McCannand Michael Travis McCann. Losia was blessed with three grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Michael West McCann, Losia Addison Tomlinson, and John William McCann.
A Service in her honor will be announced at a future date
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 14 to May 17, 2020