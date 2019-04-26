|
|
Louis Anderson
Montgomery - Louis Anderson, 87, passed away April 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Louis and Florence Anderson, his son Louis Lafayette (Andy) Anderson III, 3 brothers Mark, John and HC, 3 sisters Agnes Dyche, Willie Hall, and Irene Ashby. Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife Vera of 65 years, daughters Cindy (John) Bedsole of Alpharetta, GA, Rhonda (Lloyd) Jones of Montgomery, AL, 2 grandchildren Brinkley Elizabeth Jones and Bryce Anderson Bedsole, brother George Anderson and a host of nieces and nephews. Louis was born in Blytheville, Arkansas February 17, 1932 to Louis and Florence Anderson. Louis was the 7th of 8 children. Louis graduated from Blytheville High School in 1951. After high school Louis joined the Air National Guard and when called into active duty for the Korean War, he joined the Air Naval Service. After the Navy, Louis joined the Air Force Reserves. In 1953, Louis married Vera Ann Brinkley and he was stationed at a Naval Base in St. Louis, MO. In 1955, Louis and Vera moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas to attend the University of Arkansas where he graduated in 1959. Upon graduation, Louis and Vera moved to Montgomery, AL where he was a Pharmaceutical Rep. When Louis retired from the Pharmaceutical business, he was the owner and operator of Anderson Shoe Repair Service. Louis loved fishing, hunting, RVing, history, traveling, cowboy movies and calling the Hogs for the University of Arkansas. Louis was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. Louis had a deep love for his family and friends. A visitation for Mr. Anderson will be held from 9:30-11:00 AM at Leak Memory, Saturday, April 27, 2019 with a graveside service to follow at Greenwood at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Montgomery Cancer Center or the .Special thanks to Encompass Health (Hospice) nurses Vickie and Michael, residents and staff of Oak Grove Inn senior living and many amazing sitters. Louis will me greatly missed by his family and friends. Woo Pig Sooie!
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 26, 2019