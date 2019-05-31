Services
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
255 Friendship Road
Tallassee, AL 36078
(334) 283-6801
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Methodist Church
Resources
Montgomery - Louise F. McCartha, age 96, died on May 28, 2019, at Country Cottages Assisted Living in Montgomery. She was born in Tallassee to Kelly and Madeline Funderburk and was the eldest of four children. Louise was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church and later, First Methodist Church, Tallassee. After graduating from high school, she attended Business College in Montgomery and worked in the business office of Mount Vernon Mills. Louise was actively involved in the community she loved so very much. She helped her husband, Douglas manage McCartha Farm for many years. Among her many honors were serving as the first president of the Community Hospital Auxiliary and being selected as the first female grand jury foreman in the history of the Elmore County Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court. She loved playing bridge with her many friends. Her greatest achievements were showing her love for her family in so many ways. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of sixty-nine years, Douglas, her daughter, Jean Kirby, her brother, Charles Funderburk, and her granddaughter, Lisa Griffin. She is survived by her daughter, Beth McCartha Stone, and her son, Charles McCartha (Ida). Her grandchildren are Jay Stone (Jennifer), Dr. Grant Stone (Brooke), Katherine Thompson (Nathan), Lauren Serkis (Fabian), William Kirby, Laura Reinstetle (Keith). She has thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters, Dot (Bob) McCombs and Anita (Lad) Daniels, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved caretaker, Lana Martin. Visitation will be at First Methodist Church on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00. A celebration of her life will follow at the church. Rev. Clint McBroom will officiate. Burial will be at Friendship Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Community Hospital Foundation, First Methodist Church-Tallassee, or Friendship Baptist Church, Tallassee. Pallbearers will be Jay Stone, Dr. Grant Stone, William Kirby, Dr. Nathan Thompson, Dr. Keith Funderburk, Brian Funderburk, David Rodier and Steve Dennis.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 31, 2019
