Services
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 365-5982
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Hawkins Obituary
Louise Hawkins

Prattville - Hawkins, Louise 90 a resident of Prattville, Al went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday May 24th 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband: Clyde Hawkins and son: Earl Reeves. She is survived by her children: Brenda Colburn, Wayne (Linda) Reeves, Jimmy (Kay) Reeves, Connie (Troy) Page, Bonnie (George) Fisher, daughter-in-law: Debbie Reeves, 12 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. A very special family member Ryan Page. Visitation will be at Ridout's Prattville Chapel from 1:00 until 2:00 on Wednesday May27th with services beginning at 2:00 with Dave Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -