Prattville - Hawkins, Louise 90 a resident of Prattville, Al went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday May 24th 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband: Clyde Hawkins and son: Earl Reeves. She is survived by her children: Brenda Colburn, Wayne (Linda) Reeves, Jimmy (Kay) Reeves, Connie (Troy) Page, Bonnie (George) Fisher, daughter-in-law: Debbie Reeves, 12 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. A very special family member Ryan Page. Visitation will be at Ridout's Prattville Chapel from 1:00 until 2:00 on Wednesday May27th with services beginning at 2:00 with Dave Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 26 to May 27, 2020