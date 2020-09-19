Louise Jones



Millbrook - Mrs. Louise Long Jones (Ada B), of Millbrook, Alabama and formerly of Demopolis, Alabama, entered into eternal rest September 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Jones, Jr., she leaves to cherish her memory a son, Robert W. Jones, III (Michele), her loving and devoted grandson, Robert W. Jones, IV, loving granddaughters, Chelsea and Megan Jones; two sisters, Jewel Garth, Las Vegas, Nevada; Mary Alyce Long; Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers-in-law, Charles Jones, Sr., Demopolis, Alabama; Carl Jones, Prince George, Virginia; two sisters-in-law Nanette Mann, Leonardo, New Jersey; Dorothy Long, Montgomery, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services for Mrs. Louise L. Jones will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm from Memorial Gardens (HWY 43 S) Demopolis, Alabama. Larkin and Scott Mortuary, LLC entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers and earthly accoutrements, the family asks that you VOTE ON NOVEMBER 3RD. "VOTE LIKE NEVER BEFORE. MAKE GOOD TROUBLE."









