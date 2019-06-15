|
Louise McCullough
Jones - Louise McCullough, age 91, of Jones, AL, passed away June 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James William McCullough, Sr.; brothers, Warren Walker, Jack Walker, Joe Ed Walker and Henry Walker.
Surviving are her children, Freda Vineyard (Mike), James W. McCullough, Jr. (Vicky), and Melba Chandler (Lawrence); sister, Annie Sue Downs; sisters-in-law, Dot Chandler, Maurine Croy and Jerri Walker and grandchildren, Michael Vineyard, II (Erin), Megan Piedra (Tony), James W. "Bo" McCullough, III (Lindsey), Tommy McCullough (Bess), Laurena Duke (Chris) and Jared Chandler (Whitney), and great-grandchildren, Emily Vineyard, Keys Piedra, Lyric Piedra, Murray McCullough, Rett McCullough, Will Duke, Katelyn Duke, Caleb Chandler, Wyatt Chandler and Ava Chandler and countless nieces and nephews.
She accepted Christ at an early age and joyfully served the Lord her entire life. She served as treasurer of Jones Baptist Church for many years and she taught the adult Sunday School Class until her health failed.
Louise was a member of Jones Community Center and Jones VFD as long as her health allowed. She and her husband, J.W., were active in the Alabama Rural Carriers Association and after retirement, the local chapter of NARFE.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Jones Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Whitehead, Rev. Mike Vineyard and Rev. Trull Hill officiating. Interment will be in Jones Cemetery with Selma Funeral directing. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Michael Vineyard II, James W. McCullough III, Tommy McCullough, Jared Chandler, Chris Duke and Tony Piedra. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Ed Reed and the deacons of Jones Baptist Church.
Flowers will be accepted or the family requests memorial donations be made to Jones Baptist Church.
You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at http://www.selmafuneralhome.com/.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 15, 2019