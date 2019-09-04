Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loyd Ryals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loyd Ryals


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loyd Ryals Obituary
Loyd Ryals

Montgomery - Loyd E. Ryals, age 87, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Sunday September 1, 2019. Loyd was born April 11, 1932. Mr. Ryals was preceded in death by his wife, June Elizabeth Ryals, his parents and his 4 brothers. He is survived by his sister; Christine (David) Hinton, his sons; Russell Ryals, Mitchell (Laura) Ryals, his grandchildren; Bobby (Ashley) Ryals, John (Jacqueline) Ryals, Kelley (Damian) Lomeli as well as his 8 great grandchildren. Loyd enjoyed Auburn football, his farm, breakfast with friends and serving his local church. A member of Evangel Church, he participated in several mission trips with MAPS (foreign missions construction). Mr. Ryals' willingness to help others and his servant's heart will be missed deeply. A visitation for Loyd will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 PM. Services will be concluded with a burial following the Celebration of Life at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 9504 US 331, Snouden, Alabama. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Ryals family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now