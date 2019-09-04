|
|
Loyd Ryals
Montgomery - Loyd E. Ryals, age 87, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Sunday September 1, 2019. Loyd was born April 11, 1932. Mr. Ryals was preceded in death by his wife, June Elizabeth Ryals, his parents and his 4 brothers. He is survived by his sister; Christine (David) Hinton, his sons; Russell Ryals, Mitchell (Laura) Ryals, his grandchildren; Bobby (Ashley) Ryals, John (Jacqueline) Ryals, Kelley (Damian) Lomeli as well as his 8 great grandchildren. Loyd enjoyed Auburn football, his farm, breakfast with friends and serving his local church. A member of Evangel Church, he participated in several mission trips with MAPS (foreign missions construction). Mr. Ryals' willingness to help others and his servant's heart will be missed deeply. A visitation for Loyd will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 PM. Services will be concluded with a burial following the Celebration of Life at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 9504 US 331, Snouden, Alabama. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Ryals family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019