Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Prattville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lt. Joseph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. Col. Jack (Ret.) Joseph

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lt. Col. Jack (Ret.) Joseph Obituary
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jack Joseph

Prattville - Lt. Col. (Ret) Joseph, Jack, 93, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Prattville with Father James Dean officiating. Lt. Col. Jack Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Julia Hite Joseph. He is survived by his son, Mark Hite Joseph. He was born in Lancaster, Kentucky, but spent his entire youth in Louisville, Kentucky. He entered the service as an Aviation Cadet and completed flying training as a pilot. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He is the recipient of many awards and decorations. He retired from the Air Force after 30 years of faithful service. He held Masters Degrees in Education, History, and Political Science and Criminal Justice. Additionally, he received the Education Specialist Degree from the University of Tennessee. After leaving the Air Force, he was employed as Director of Administrative Services and Associate Professor of History and Political Science at Troy State University in Montgomery. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and academic honor societies in Education, History and Political Science. In 1975 he was cited as an Outstanding Educator in America. He served on the Governors Committee for education in Alabama prisons. Lt. Col. Joseph was an avid hunter, fisherman and skeet shooter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The City of St. Jude, Montgomery, AL.

To express online condolences please visit www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now