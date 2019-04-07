|
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jack Joseph
Prattville - Lt. Col. (Ret) Joseph, Jack, 93, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Prattville with Father James Dean officiating. Lt. Col. Jack Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Julia Hite Joseph. He is survived by his son, Mark Hite Joseph. He was born in Lancaster, Kentucky, but spent his entire youth in Louisville, Kentucky. He entered the service as an Aviation Cadet and completed flying training as a pilot. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He is the recipient of many awards and decorations. He retired from the Air Force after 30 years of faithful service. He held Masters Degrees in Education, History, and Political Science and Criminal Justice. Additionally, he received the Education Specialist Degree from the University of Tennessee. After leaving the Air Force, he was employed as Director of Administrative Services and Associate Professor of History and Political Science at Troy State University in Montgomery. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and academic honor societies in Education, History and Political Science. In 1975 he was cited as an Outstanding Educator in America. He served on the Governors Committee for education in Alabama prisons. Lt. Col. Joseph was an avid hunter, fisherman and skeet shooter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The City of St. Jude, Montgomery, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 7, 2019