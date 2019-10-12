Services
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Luann Hawkins Roberts Mooney

Luann Hawkins Roberts Mooney Obituary
Luann Hawkins Roberts Mooney

Luann Hawkins Roberts Mooney passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019, 10 days before her 82nd birthday after a brief illness. She was born in Indiana, but was a long time resident of Montgomery, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her sister Aileen Kueper and her daughter Darlene Kelly.

She is survived by her sister Marcia, children Robert Hawkins, Leslie Roberts Tinch, Larry Hawkins, Michael Hawkins, Melissa Roberts Buchanan, Marcia Hawkins and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Luann was a woman of beauty and love for all and all things beautiful; loving mother, gracious host and business owner. Everyone who met her, loved her. She will be missed by many.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
