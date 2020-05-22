|
Lucille Cox
( November 01, 1925 - May 18, 2020 )
Lucille S. Cox, age 94, passed away May 18, 2020. She was born in Hacoda, Alabama on November 1, 1925 to Marlin Hickman and Carrie Augusta Savage. She attended Walton County schools, graduating from Paxton High School in 1942. Along with thousands of other young women of the World War II era, she joined the war effort by working as a welder in a shipyard in Panama City, Florida.
During her long and eventful life she worked in the University Book Store at the University of Alabama while her husband was in college, worked as a stenographer for Lipton Tea in New Jersey, served as City Clerk for the City of Florala, owned a beauty shop, worked as a legal secretary for an attorney, was a Real Estate Broker, and, finally, worked for the local Chamber of Commerce until she was 89 years old.
She was generous with her time and money and was always willing to help anyone, if she could. The week before she died, she was taking calls from strangers and answering questions about former Florala residents. She loved Florala. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends and would play Poker with anyone daring enough to play with her. As long as she was able, she loved to Jitter-Bug. She was loving wife, a loving mother, and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Royce Young Cox, her parents, her sister Opal Ann (Maraman), brothers Robert David, Joel, Emmanuel, Curtis Ray and Theron Bazell (Lell) Savage.
She is survived by her son, Royce Michael Cox (Jennifer), grandson Neal Royce Cox (Tracy), granddaughters Elizabeth Amanda Moseley (Chuck) and Erica Lynn Magdon, great-grandchildren Kyle Moseley, Neal Magdon, Ashlyn Cox, Kelli Moseley and Tyler Royce Cox.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Memory of Lucille Cox to
First Baptist Church Building Fund
23593 Fifth Avenue
Florala, AL 36442
Funeral services for Lucille Cox will be 2PM Saturday May 23, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Florala with Charlie Lennard and Bryant Hansen officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour before services. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Please join us in remembering Lucille S. Cox by visiting our Memorial at evansfuneralhomeal.com Through this site we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 22 to June 6, 2020