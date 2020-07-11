Lucinda (Cindy) Cook Hines



Lucinda (Cindy) Cook Hines, 72, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 9, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer. She was born and grew up in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles Royer and Jeannette Hunter Cook. She graduated from Har Brack High in 1965 and Ashland College (Ohio) in 1969.



During a teaching stint in Virginia, she met her husband, Donald Bruce Hines, and was married in Hawaii on his R&R from Vietnam. The military family lived in Ohio, Hawaii, Nebraska, Illinois, Texas, and North Carolina before retiring from the USAF in Alabama. They resided in Montgomery and Wetumpka for many years before moving to Vestavia Hills, Alabama.Cindy was a home economics and art teacher, a basket maker, and a splendid homemaker who later worked at the Montgomery Area Council on Aging (MACOA) and Resurrection Catholic Missions.



She was greatly loved and is survived by her husband of 50 + years; her daughter, Jennifer Brooks of Vestavia Hills; her son, Daniel Hines of Bigfork, Montana; three grandsons she adored (Eli, Henry and Gus); her sister Judy Crawford (David) of Arvada, Colorado; her Brothers-in -law, James Hines (Mary B) of Kingston, Tennessee, and Will Hines (Kay) of Greenville, Tennessee; and her niece and many nephews.



Due to COVID -19, a memorial service is being planned for a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MACOA'S Meals on Wheels program or Montgomery Area Food Bank.









