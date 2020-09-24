Lucy Ann Smith Kilpatrick



Lucy Ann Smith Kilpatrick July 15, 1929 - Sept. 21, 2020 Passed peacefully with family by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Rutledge, AL. Served as secretary of the Luverne Church of Christ for 35 years. Preceded in death by husband, Samuel H. Kilpatrick; parents, Marquis D. Smith and Etta Saucer Smith; 7 siblings and daughter-in-law, Tammy Kilpatrick. Survivors include children, Harold Kilpatrick, Jr. (Vicki), Janice Kilpatrick, and Alan Kilpatrick (Katherine); three grandchildren, Elizabeth West (Seth), Caroline Kilpatrick and Henry Kilpatrick. Graveside service held September 27, 2020 at 2:30pm, Rutledge Baptist Church Cemetery presided by Turner Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Luverne Church of Christ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store