|
|
Lucy Bell Steele
Montgomery - STEELE, Lucy Bell, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away June 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Beulah Primitive Baptist Church, 171 Beulah Circle, Hope Hull, AL with Elder Tom Gardner, III, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at the church cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Steele will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 21, 2019