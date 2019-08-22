|
|
Lucy Taylor Cunningham Bond
Montgomery - Lucy Taylor Cunningham Bond (known to friends and family as "Tay") passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wesley Gardens Assisted Living Home where she had resided the last couple of years. Tay was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. H.L Cunningham, her husband Farrar Washington Bond Jr. and her sister Jane Cunningham Dunlap. She is survived by her son David Farrar Bond and her daughter in law, Julie Anne Bond and her grandsons William David Bond and Jonathan Cunningham Bond. She is also survived by her sister, Lady Portis Cunningham.
Tay was born on August 10, 1926, in the town of Margaret in St. Clair County. She grew up in Birmingham and graduated from Fassfern School for girls in Henderson NC. She graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. Tay and Farrar married on July 26, 1952, and lived in Montgomery the rest of their lives.
Tay's mission in life was to make a difference in the lives of others. As a child growing up in the Depression, she showed concern for the disadvantaged and the underprivileged. She worked tirelessly throughout her life taking care of people, showing genuine concern for others, and never hesitating to lend a helping hand.
Much of this was demonstrated through her lifelong membership at the First United Methodist Church. Tay chaired the Missions committee and was a member of the Personnel Committee and the Administrative Board. She was a long-term member of the Joseph Ministry, serving most recently as chair of the Flowers Committee delivering flowers weekly to the sick and the elderly. Tay represented the church on the Good Samaritan Ministries Board and for many years has helped to coordinate the Church Thanksgiving Program by collecting, packing and delivering baskets of food for needy families. She supported Methodist Church Agencies such as the United Methodist Children's Home and Nellie Burge Community Center. She also was an active member of the Stephen Ministry. For many years, she volunteered as a tutor with the Laubach Literacy program teaching adults to read.
Tay was instrumental in the development of the Montgomery Area Council on Aging and was a member of its first Board of Directors. For her many years of volunteer service working tirelessly behind the scenes, Tay was recognized as one of MACOA's 2011 Seniors of Achievement. She worked twice for the State of Alabama, in the early years for the state Personnel Board and in later years for the Department of Human Resources.
A memorial service will be held in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary at 2 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with Dr. Karl Stegall officiating. Visitation with the family will be before the service, starting at 1:15 pm in Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are by Southern Memorial Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladye Portis Cunningham Scholarship Fund, Huntingdon College, 1500 East Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36106. This fund was established by Tay and her two sisters to honor their mother.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019