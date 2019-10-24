|
Lucy Wilson Marshall
Rome, GA - Lucy Wilson Marshall, born October 5, 1931 in Montgomery, AL died October 21, 2019 in Rome, GA. She was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Lucy Wilson, husband Harvey O'Neal Marshall, and son Stephen Thomas Marshall. After finishing high school at Sidney Lanier, she met the love of her life, Harvey Marshall from Birmingham. They were married in 1951 and in short order had a family with five stairstep children. Lucy worked in Montgomery for the Alabama Legislature Senate Journal Room, many years for Chambless Killingsworth & Assoc. Architects, and retired from First Montgomery Bank. She is survived by brother Thomas Wilson (Judy), Stillwater, MN and children Karen Rolen (Frazer), Nashville, TN, LuAn Eddings (Mike), Rome, GA, Leah Mann (Roger), Montgomery, AL, Robert Marshall, Atlanta, GA . She has seven grandchildren Katherine Kowalski (Ryan), Frazer Rolen III, Frank Long III, Marshall Long, Justin Woolf, Charlotte Marshall, Annabelle Marshall, Lucy Marshall and three great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Alabama Heritage in Montgomery, AL and a Celebration of Life will be held by her family at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019