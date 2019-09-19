Services
Prattmont Baptist Church
814 Smith Ave
Prattville, AL 36067
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Lydia Jane Wainwright Obituary
Lydia Jane Wainwright

Prattville - Lydia Jane Wainwright (Jane), 75, of Prattville, Alabama went to be with the Lord after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia on September 17, 2019 at Prattville Baptist Hospital in the presence of family.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 am on September 28, 2019 at Prattmont Baptist Church, with a meal to follow. Pastor Randy Tucker will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jane's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 728 Red Eagle Rd. Prattville, AL 36067.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019
