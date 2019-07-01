|
|
Lyn Curtis Adams
Deatsville - Lyn Curtis Adams, 51, died June 22, 2019, with his devoted wife by his side at his home in Deatsville, AL.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Destiny Church in Millbrook, AL. In lieu of flowers, Lyn requested living plants be sent for the memorial service.
Lyn was born February 1, 1968, in Montgomery, Alabama to James Nelson Adams and Mollie Edna (Little) Humphries.
Lyn was an exceptional truck driver with more than 25 years on the job. He was employed with FedEx Freight the last 5 years of his life. He was a loyal and dedicated employee and coworker to his fellow brothers at the FedEx Freight Montgomery terminal.
His interests included church, family, technology, and Carnival cruises. Lyn worked hard so he could spend time with family on regular trips and vacations each year. His love language was Time, and he made Time for those he loved.
Lyn Adams is survived by his wife, Michelle Adams; daughter, Brenda Adams; mother, Edna Humphries and husband John Humphries; brother, Joel Adams and wife Kris Adams; sister, Elizabeth Rhodes and husband John Rhodes; and 4 nephews; and 7 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Nelson Adams.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 1, 2019