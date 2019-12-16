|
|
Lyn Holman Grantham
Lyn Holman Grantham passed away Saturday, December 14th at her home in Ozark, AL.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or a .
Lyn was born July 10, 1946, in Montgomery, AL. Lyn earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Montevallo. She will be remembered for her love of family (pets included), her faith, and as someone who always showed compassion to those in need. She adored the beach and all manner of animals.
Lyn is preceded in death by her parents Paul & Svea Holman.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dave Grantham of Ozark, AL and her son David R. Grantham of Auburn, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019