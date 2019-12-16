Services
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL 36350
(334) 983-6604
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Entombment
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyn Grantham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyn Holman Grantham


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyn Holman Grantham Obituary
Lyn Holman Grantham

Lyn Holman Grantham passed away Saturday, December 14th at her home in Ozark, AL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or a .

Lyn was born July 10, 1946, in Montgomery, AL. Lyn earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Montevallo. She will be remembered for her love of family (pets included), her faith, and as someone who always showed compassion to those in need. She adored the beach and all manner of animals.

Lyn is preceded in death by her parents Paul & Svea Holman.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dave Grantham of Ozark, AL and her son David R. Grantham of Auburn, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -