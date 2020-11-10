1/
Lynda Sexton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Sexton

Montgomery - Lynda James Sexton, born November 20, 1948, passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James R. Sexton; her daughters, Ricki Lynn Cook (Jay) and Lauri Hudson (Richie); two grandsons, Justin Sexton and Chandler Hudson; one great grandson, Wyatt Sexton.

A graveside service for Lynda will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jay Cook, Richie Hudson, Chandler Hudson, Justin Sexton, Jimbo Ray and Kenny Ward.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved