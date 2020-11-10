Lynda SextonMontgomery - Lynda James Sexton, born November 20, 1948, passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James R. Sexton; her daughters, Ricki Lynn Cook (Jay) and Lauri Hudson (Richie); two grandsons, Justin Sexton and Chandler Hudson; one great grandson, Wyatt Sexton.A graveside service for Lynda will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jay Cook, Richie Hudson, Chandler Hudson, Justin Sexton, Jimbo Ray and Kenny Ward.