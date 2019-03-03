|
Lynn (Evelyn) Weston Parker
Louisville - Mrs. Lynn (Evelyn) Weston Parker, age 89 of 2272 South Main Street, Louisville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Louisville Baptist Church. Rev. Don Highland, Rev. Robert Baker and Rev. Nathan Ziglar will officiate. Interment will follow in the Louisville City Cemetery. Keahey Funeral Home of Clio is entrusted with services.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Keahey Funeral Home, 1311 Blue Springs Street, Clio, Alabama and also viewing will be available at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Mrs. Parker was born in Escambia County, Alabama on November 22, 1929, and had lived in Louisville since 1946. After graduating from Louisville High School in Louisville, Alabama, and also attending Troy State University, in Troy, Alabama, she began her career with the State of Alabama as a Merit System employee at the Barbour County Health Department and retired on July 1, 1992 with the Department of Mental Health. She had also worked as cashier with the Alabama Power Company, Assistant City Clerk of Louisville, Farmers Exchange Bank, Chief Clerk in Tax Assessor's Office, Clayton, Alabama, Assistant Postmaster in Louisville and Clio Post Offices.
She was a devoted wife and loving mother, and was a member of Louisville Garden Clio, Louisville Baptist Church, and served in many capacities, including nominating ministries. She loved her family, baking goodies to share with others, crocheting and made numerous baby blankets for family and new babies in her church. She was also the "Queen Mother" of the Louisville Wacky Tacky Red Hatters.
Flowers will be accepted or donations to Louisville Baptist Church or any other of your choice.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Ray Weston, Jr. (Bubba); her surviving three daughters, Beverly Boswell of Clio; Cheryl W. Kelly (Peyton) of Auburn, Alabama; one son, Johnny Ray Weston, III., (Wendy) of Louisville and Eufaula; Julie W. Bragg of Pace, Florida;
Twelve grandchildren, Leticia Strasser, John Boswell, Matt Kelly, Curt Kelly, Carla Johnson, Jay Weston, IV, Emily Sutherland, Jenny Weston, Weston Bragg, Kirsten Bragg, Chase Bragg, and Christopher Williams; great grandchildren, Logan Strasser, Hudson Strasser, Ellie Johnson, Campbell Kelly, Grayson Kelly, Brooklyn Bragg, Porter Peyton Kelly, Krissy Lambert; one brother, Bill Creel (Bennie) of Destin; also several nieces, nephews.
Mrs. Parker was survived by her husband, Robert S. Parker of Louisville; stepdaughter, Cindy Parker Edwards; step sons, Robbie and Ney Parker. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Geiser.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 3, 2019