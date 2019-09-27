Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Redland Road Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Redland Road Church of Christ
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Frances Crumpton


1933 - 2019
Mabel Frances Crumpton Obituary
Mabel Frances Crumpton

Montgomery - Mabel Frances Crumpton passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 86. She is survived by her son, Robert A. Crumpton, Jr. (Brenda); two grandsons, Zach Tedder (Sarah), Billy Tedder; two great grandchildren, Riley Tedder, Jackson Tedder; two brothers, Paul E. Tate, Jr., James B. Tate (Caty); two sisters, Glenda Fritz, Elaine Walling (Dan); as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Robert A. Crumpton, Sr.; her parents, and her brother. Mabel was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a good Christian lady who loved her church, and worked as the church secretary at Redland Road Church of Christ for over 25 years. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Redland Road Church of Christ with a funeral service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redland Road CofC in memory of Mabel Crumpton.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
