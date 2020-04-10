|
|
Mabel S. Neely
Montgomery - Mrs. Mabel S. Neely a resident of Montgomery, AL expired April 10, 2020. Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Greenwood Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church under Father Manuel. She met and married the late Willie L Neely Sr; three children, Brenda Neely Gilmore, Montgomery, AL; Evelyn Neely Woodard, Jacksonville, FL; Willie L. Neely Jr., Buford, GA; sister, Evelyn Biggs and seven other sisters and brothers who preceded her in death; sister-in-law, Barbara Stevens; grandchildren, Anthony Gilmore, Crystal Woodard, Steven Gilmore, Courtney Woodard, Dominique Neely and Jonathan Woodard; Bailey, great grand; and Joshua, great grandchildren Bailey Gilmore and Joshua Gilmore.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020