Prattville - Malcolm Dunkin (Major) Smith, age 79, of Prattville, Alabama, died on September 21, 2019. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Bryant Hansen and Pastor Allan Bledsoe will officiate. A private burial will be held at Oakhill Cemetery. He was a 1958 graduate of Autauga County High School and attended Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, and Belhaven College, Jackson, Mississippi. Born November 2, 1939, Major Smith was a life-long member of the Prattville First Presbyterian Church where he was the longest living male member -but not the oldest. Among his many contributions to the church and community, Major was a Trustee, Ruling Elder for 40 plus years, choir member, and prepared communion for more than 25 years. He served on the Boards of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Cahaba Safeguard Administrators (Blue Cross), Alabama Child Caring Foundation, Autauga County Soil and Water Conservation Board (45 years), Autauga Quality Cotton Association, Kiwanis Club of Prattville, Committee of 100, Prattville Industrial Development Board, and Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority. Major has had a lifetime love for farming where he has served as a partner and farm manager for McQueen Smith Farms, Inc., Autauga Farming Company, and Wendland Farms. One of his many hobbies was growing tomatoes and other vegetables to give to family and friends. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert Fay Smith and Evelyn Dunkin Smith, his two sisters, Evelyn Smith Striplin and Ann Smith Taylor. He is survived by his loving bride of 53 years, Jane Drinkard Smith, his son, Robert Howard Smith, and his grandson, Drake McQueen Smith; two nephews, Albert (Theresa) Striplin and Charles (Lani) Taylor; four nieces, Lyn (John) Cook, Mary Hodge, Ann (Norman) Anderson, Cathy (Chris) Cahill; several extended family members, and many friends. The family will receive friends at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be sent in Major's name to First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Chestnut St., Prattville, Alabama 36067.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019