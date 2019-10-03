Services
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
2704 Nash Street NW
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 243-4100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saint Joseph's Catholic Church
Prattville, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McClean's Old Time Diner
Zebulon, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mallory Golson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mallory Grady Golson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mallory Grady Golson Obituary
Mallory Grady Golson

Wilson, NC - Mallory Grady Golson, 75, of Wilson, NC, passed away on September 24, 2019. Grady was born on March 3, 1944, in Perth, Western Australia. He lived in Prattville for many years and graduated from ACHS in 1962. Grady retired from Old Saratoga, Inc., in NC. He loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of Rolling Thunder bikers, enjoying the friendships made and weekend rides made with his friends through September 21. Grady was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan. Roll Tide! He loved and enjoyed his seven feline "children." He will be greatly missed by his family and friends around the globe.

Surviving are his wife, Patsy Sheffield Golson; brother Walter Keith Golson of Prattville, AL; sister, Shirley Golson Tucker (Jim) of Piedmont, AL; children, Joni Schaper and Michael Hodgsen; brother-in-law, Ira Kupferberg, Prattville. Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents Mallory William and Kathleen Mulhall Golson and sister, Gloria Golson Kupferberg.

Celebration of his life will be at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church rec hall in Prattville on Sunday, October 6, from 2-4 pm. Join us to to share your memories of Grady. Also, a celebration will be held on November 2, in Zebulon, NC, at McClean's Old Time Diner from 12-3.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mallory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now