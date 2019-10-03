|
Mallory Grady Golson
Wilson, NC - Mallory Grady Golson, 75, of Wilson, NC, passed away on September 24, 2019. Grady was born on March 3, 1944, in Perth, Western Australia. He lived in Prattville for many years and graduated from ACHS in 1962. Grady retired from Old Saratoga, Inc., in NC. He loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of Rolling Thunder bikers, enjoying the friendships made and weekend rides made with his friends through September 21. Grady was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan. Roll Tide! He loved and enjoyed his seven feline "children." He will be greatly missed by his family and friends around the globe.
Surviving are his wife, Patsy Sheffield Golson; brother Walter Keith Golson of Prattville, AL; sister, Shirley Golson Tucker (Jim) of Piedmont, AL; children, Joni Schaper and Michael Hodgsen; brother-in-law, Ira Kupferberg, Prattville. Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents Mallory William and Kathleen Mulhall Golson and sister, Gloria Golson Kupferberg.
Celebration of his life will be at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church rec hall in Prattville on Sunday, October 6, from 2-4 pm. Join us to to share your memories of Grady. Also, a celebration will be held on November 2, in Zebulon, NC, at McClean's Old Time Diner from 12-3.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019