Mamie E. Taylor
Mamie E. Taylor

Montgomery - TAYLOR, Mamie E., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away June 27, 2020. Graveside service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Big Zion A M E Zion Church Cemetery, 18665 US Hwy 31, Letohatchee, AL with Pastor Chris Milliner officiating. The staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. Public viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Covid-19 social distancing and mandated face mask will be followed.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Big Zion A M E Zion Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
