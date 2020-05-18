Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie Pritchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Johnson Pritchett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mamie Johnson Pritchett Obituary
Mamie Johnson Pritchett

Montgomery - Mamie Johnson Pritchett, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after an extended illness. Survivors include her children, Robert F. Gross, Jr. (Pam), Melody P. Collier (Tim), Kristi P. Kelley (George); 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Clara Mae Boozer and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 10:00am with a Chapel Service at 11:00am with Rev. Larry Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. For an extended obituary, please visit www. Leak-MC.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 18 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -