Mamie Johnson Pritchett
Montgomery - Mamie Johnson Pritchett, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after an extended illness. Survivors include her children, Robert F. Gross, Jr. (Pam), Melody P. Collier (Tim), Kristi P. Kelley (George); 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Clara Mae Boozer and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 10:00am with a Chapel Service at 11:00am with Rev. Larry Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. For an extended obituary, please visit www. Leak-MC.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 18 to May 21, 2020