Mamie Lee Barnes
Montgomery - BARNES, Mamie Lee, a resident of Montgomery, AL, transitioned from her earthly home on April 30, 2019. Her homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 80-W, Burkville, AL with Pastor Mack Jenkins officiating. Interment will be held at the church cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie L Barnes, Sr.; one daughter, Demetria Chantell Barnes; three great-granddaughters, Franette L Barnes, Jamie Flowers and Kelandra C. Stovall; mother, Sallie Mae Merritt; father, Roosevelt Warner; sister, Inell Murdock and brother, James Warner.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories:six devoted daughters, Christine (Ray) Foster, Nellie (Charles) Moore, Willie Thelma Moore, Mamie (Reginald) McClure, Wanda (Michael) Brown, all of Montgomery, AL and Mitzi Lynn Barnes, Birmingham, AL; three devoted sons, Willie Lewis (Barbara) Barnes, Jr.,Roosevelt (Cynthia) Barnes and Eugene Barnes, all of Montgomery, AL: seven sisters-in law, Daisy Sankey, Flora Gipson, Grady, AL, Gertrude (Ervin) Anderson, Montgomery, AL, Ethel Louise Lovejoy, Wandia (Nathaniel) Poole, NJ, Josephine "Callie" May and Barbara Summerlin, OH; three brothers-in-Iaw, Rev. James H. Barnes, William Barnes and James Patterson, NJ; one aunt, Essie Brown, Highland Home, AL; 34 grandchildren; 74 great- grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren. A host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and very devoted friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 2 to May 3, 2019