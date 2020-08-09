1/
Marcelyn Jeffries
Marcelyn Jeffries

Montgomery - Marcelyn Jeffries, 91, of Montgomery, passed away August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Julia McKnight; brother, Joseph McKnight Jr and her two infant sons. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Earl Jeffries; her children, Saundra Perry, Kathryn McDaniel and Douglas Jeffries; grandchildren, Kimberly Kunst, Ely Perry, Rebecca Salinas and Zachary Jeffries and her great grandchildren, Elizabeth Kunst, Meghan Kunst and Kate Kunst. Marcelyn and Earl married January 14, 1951. She was a long member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church and was a Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. Marcelyn was also a long time employee of the State of Alabama. Funeral Services for Marcelyn will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with the visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the American SIDS Institute, www.sids.org.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
