Reposing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
4242 Birmingham Hwy
Montgomery, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
4242 Birmingham Hwy
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery - MARTIN, Marcus G., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away May 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 4242 Birmingham Hwy, Montgomery, AL with Pastor Clarence Varner officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. Martin will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 10, 2019
