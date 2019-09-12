|
Margaret Eleanor Westgate
Montgomery - Margaret Eleanor Westgate passed away on September 7, 2019 at Jackson Hospital and Clinic in Montgomery, Alabama.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Howard Westgate, son Donald Howard Westgate, and sisters Kathleen McIver, and Sharon Peacock.
She leaves behind a daughter, Shirley Westgate Boyd, son-in-law John Weaver Boyd, her sister Donna Doyle, grandchildren Adam Westgate Boyd, Lance Murray Westgate, Bridgett Johnson (Aaron), and Samuel Moran; great grandchildren Penelope Grace Boyd, Mariah Westgate, Jaxon Westgate, Chayton Westgate, Chase Westgate, and Desiree Keeffe, Tyler Strayer, Page Strayer, and nieces, nephews, and cousins in the USA, and Canada.
She worked in the drapery and linen department at Sears for many years, and made many cherished friendships with both co-workers, and customers.
She attended Perry Hill Road Baptist Church, and was surrounded by the love of the congregation who she also loved dearly.
Her positive attitude, and loving spirit was an inspiration to everyone she met. She always managed to see the good in people, and loved everyone.
Service to be at Perry Hill Road Baptist Church at 10:00 am Friday, September 13th, with visitation from 9:00 to 10:00.
Graveside service is to be at Greenwood Cemetery at 11:30.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019