St Paul's Episcopal Church
15 Saint Paul St
Brookline, MA 02446
San Francisco - Margaret Harris Wilkerson, 76, died July 20, 2019 in San Francisco, CA, where she had recently moved, after a valiant fight with cancer. Margaret was born in Montgomery, AL to Anne Thetford Harris and Frank Sykes Harris. She attended Cloverdale Elementary School, Sydney Lanier High School, and was graduated from the University of Alabama, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was queen of the Crewe of the Athenians Ball in 1964. After marriage and several moves, she spent many years in the Boston area, where she became head of Anesthesia Scheduling for Beth Israel Hospital.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her daughter, Frances Harris Wilkerson, and also by her beloved dogs, Betsy, Zeus, and Willy. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Meg) Wilkerson Makalou, son-in-law Sambou Makalou, her granddaughter Frances Siga Makalou, her former husband and best friend, George Steven Wilkerson, all of San Francisco, and a host of cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Brookline, MA.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 28, 2019
