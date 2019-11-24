|
Margaret Hudson Till
Opelika - Margaret Hudson Till, age 91 of Opelika, Alabama passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bethany House.
Born in Greenville, Alabama where she lived until she married, Margaret raised her family in Fort Deposit and Andalusia, Alabama. In 1988 she moved to Opelika, Alabama spending the next 13 years as a dedicated volunteer for East Alabama Medical Center Auxiliary.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William McFerrin Till; parents, Mabel Felts Hudson and Walter Allen Hudson; sister, Caroline Seale Baber.
She is survived by her children, Allen Till (Donna) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Tamar Lisenby (Mike) of Opelika, Bill Till (Amy) of Andalusia, and Eva Robertson (Jim) of Birmingham; grandchildren, Lara Townsend, Julie Tecklenberg (Ethan), Jennifer Bass (Eron), Melanie Smyley (Bill), Michael Till, Anna Till, Matthew Till, Joshua Till (Anna), Keri Massey (Ross), Brad Robertson (Robin), Stefanie Landes (Michael), Jared Robertson, as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Opelika Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverends Robin Wilson and Tim Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Graveside service will be at the Hayneville Cemetery, located in Hayneville, Alabama at 2:30 p.m.
Margaret loved and was loved by her faith community at First United Methodist Church. Honorarium can be made to the FUMC Church Building Fund.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019