Margaret Lee Bradford Liles
Birmingham - Margaret Lee Bradford Liles, our dearest mother, sister, and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March the 9th, 2020, just a month before her 98th birthday. She was born on April 10, 1922, in Birmingham, to Margaret Cleere Bradford and Alvie Terrell Bradford. Her family lived in Parrish, Alabama, for a short time, then moved to Russellville, Alabama (her parent's hometown) where she spent the majority of her youth. She had many cherished memories of her special childhood years growing up in a small town where the atmosphere was filled with love and adventure. Under the watchful eyes of her young widowed mother and many relatives, she grew and flourished in her sweet surroundings. From early morning rides in the goat-cart with her brother Buddy at the reins to lively long walks all over town that always ended at Bradford Drugstore. She adored her summers at Camp Winnataska with her sister, Carolyn. She graduated from Russellville High School in 1939. And graduated from API , Auburn University in 1943, where she was a member and an officer of Kappa Delta sorority and a Glomerata Beauty. There she met her future husband Duncan P. Liles, Jr. of Brewton, Alabama. After college she moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked for the Bureau of Standards. She and Dunc were married May 15, 1944. After the War, they moved back to Auburn for Dunc to finish his architecture degree. They then settled in Montgomery where they began their family. She was an exemplary homemaker, who embraced the role of wife and mother to their four children. They enjoyed a full life through their involvement with their family, friends and many organizations. She was a long time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she and Dunc were very active. Throughout her life she endeavored to do the Lord's will. She was beautiful inside and out. She was a friend, and more importantly, a Blessing to many. She moved to Brookdale Place in Birmingham in 2009, at the same time as did her childhood "best friend", Jane Gunter. She enjoyed making new friends as she embarked on this new kind of adventure. Everyone there loved her. As she grew older and her physical health declined, Margaret Lee maintained her spirit of joy, thankfulness and kindness. Her steadfast trust in the promises of her Saviour never wavered. She was preceded in death by her parents, her adoring and beloved husband of almost 60 years, Duncan Parker Liles, Jr. ( deceased in 2003); her son, Duncan P. Liles III ( deceased in 2014); her siblings, A.T. (Buddy) Bradford, Jr. and Ruth, Frances Bradford Pirhalla Dunbar and Reuben, and brother-in-law, Sam Stephenson; her in-laws of Brewton: Sadie and Duncan P. Liles, Sara Ruth L. Sowell, Thomas P. Liles and Ida, and Carolyn Liles. She was also pre-deceased by infant great-grandson Tucker Isbill. She is survived by her children and 12 grandchildren. Duncan's wife, Terri Brabner Liles and their children Duncan Parker Liles IV ( Ginger Penney ) Huntsville, George B. Liles ( Jennifer Andrews), Bradford B. Liles (Casey) both of Auburn; Peggy (Margaret) L. Knight and children- Stillman D. Knight III of Mobile and Liles Knight Johnson (Ben) Carrollton, GA.; Lee Bradford Liles and children Caroline Liles Motely (Robert), Pruitt Liles Hardin (Tim), Margaret Lee B. Liles, and Lee B. Liles, Jr.; and Molly Liles Carter (John Frederick) and children Margaret (Maggie) Carter O'Connor ( Tyler), John F. Carter, Jr. (Laura Goodwin) and Duncan Liles Carter (Virginia Hazelrig) all of Birmingham. She is also survived by 21 great grandchildren and her sister, Carolyn Bradford Stephenson of Mobile; along with a host of nieces and nephews of whom she loved dearly. Margaret Lee was blessed to have Athena Johnson, who lovingly cared for her and became her new "best friend". Many, many thanks to Athena's team: Brittney, Shanterria, Linda and Sonja for being so sweet and showing such love through their actions and deeds for our precious mother. A memorial service honoring the life of Margaret Lee will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 2:00pm, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Montgomery. Before the service, the family will greet visitors at 1:00. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1728 South Hull Street, Montgomery, Al 36104 or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020