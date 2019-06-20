|
|
Margaret Louise Tetter
Ft. Gaines, GA - Margaret Louise Tetter "Monkey", age 70, a resident of Pine Level, AL prior to moving to Ft. Gaines, GA, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Ft. Gaines Health and Rehab. She was born to the late Louise Tetter. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. David Floyd, Rev. Chuck Ford, and Dr. Malone Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in Community Baptist Church Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.
She is survived by her sister: Mary Amerson (Gaylon) of Ft. Gaines, GA; two nieces: Donna Haywood (David) of Eufaula, AL, Melissa Brooks of Pittsview, AL; and one nephew: Heath Ezell of Prattville, AL. Margaret is also survived by a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, and two devoted cousins: Joanne Rhodes McClain and Jennifer Tetter.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Louise Tetter and her brother: Ricky Tetter.
To sign the online guest register please visit our website at www.dillardfh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 20, 2019