Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Montgomery, AL
Visitation
Following Services
First Baptist Church
Montgomery, AL
Margaret McFaden Cone Obituary
Margaret McFaden Cone

Montgomery - Margaret McFaden Cone was born June 21, 1923 in Knoxville, Tennessee and passed away on April 3, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loui Pharr Cone, Jr., her parents, Ernest and Vivian McFaden, and her sister, Jane McFaden Moncrief. Surviving loved ones are her sons Sonny Cone (Nancy) and Mac Cone; grandsons Matt Cone (Jenny), Brian Cone (Alex), Thomas Cone, and Joey Cone. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Matt Cone, Millie Cone, Jake Cone, Porter Cone, and Gates Cone; niece Bonnie Bailey (Steve); nephew Randy Moncrief (Cathy); brother-in-law Fred Cone (Judy), sister-in-law Alaire Sissell (Dale); and dear friend Louise Fenn. The family will be forever grateful to her caregivers.

The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church Montgomery on April 5th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation following. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Montgomery or to a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
