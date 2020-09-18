Margaret Padgett Luquire
Margaret Padgett Luquire died peacefully September 16, 2020, at age 94. Born August 21, 1926 in Notasulga, AL. She was a graduate of Auburn University. Upon graduation, she moved to Montgomery. It was in Montgomery that she met her husband, James Frederick Luquire. She was a devoted member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Margaret is survived by her sons, James Frederick Luquire, Jr. (Laura), and Leo Hanson Luquire (Lucy); adoring grandchildren, Anna Katherine Luquire, Margaret Virginia Luquire, and Keyton Luquire Kanne (Chris). She was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Lewis Hanson Luquire; husband, Jim; parents, Leo and Nell Padgett; brothers, Rudder B., Joseph C., and William H. Padgett, as well as sister, Eugenia Padgett Harmon. Margaret was incredibly fortunate to have such devoted and loving caregivers, Amanda, Andi, Esther, Jamelia, Quintella, Renee, and Tonya. A private burial service will be held for immediate family only. Remembrances may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice
.