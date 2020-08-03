Margaret Price FaurotMargaret Price Faurot entered into eternal rest on August 1, 2020. She was born January 12, 1941, the first of eleven children, to Shuley and Melodine Price.She is preceded in death by her husband, Foster Faurot, her parents, sisters, Ann Thomas, Judy Price Hodges, and Angie Price. Brothers, Harry Price, Gerry Price and Frankie Price. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Darlene Barganier (Micheal), sisters, Daisy (David) Butson and Marsha Scroggins, brother Mickey Price, Nephews, Danny Thomas, Adam Butson, Zachery Price, niece, Michelle Stevens. Grandniece, Mackenzie Sontag, Grand Nephew, John Taylor Thomas. She also leaves behind a longtime friend, Col. Norwood Meche, of LaFayette, La.Margaret had a long career in Alabama State Government, serving in The Governor's Office Under both George and Lurlene Wallace, She was Executive Assistant To the State Treasurer and was retired from the Montgomery County Probate Office. She also worked in state government in Maryland and New York.There will be a Memorial Service, for Margaret, at a later date with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Service directing.