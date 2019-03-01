|
|
Margaret S. Gilbert
Montgomery - Margaret S. Gilbert, 90, of Montgomery, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jack L. Gilbert; parents, Horace and Elizabeth Sullivan; sisters, Kathleen Gerald, Rebecca Starr; and brother, Howard Sullivan. Margaret is survived by daughters, Lynn Starling, Louise (Bob) Hicks, Lee (Ron) Hill, Libby (Randy) Taunton; sons, Thomas Gilbert, James "Jimbo" (Sherry) Gilbert; sisters, Emily Hardwick (Fred), Julia Logue, Laura Frances (Mayo); brother, Jim Sullivan; fourteen grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong resident of Montgomery, beloved dietician at Bellingrath School and volunteered at local hospitals and nursing homes where she loved taking care of people. She was very instrumental in planning Pike Road School reunions. To those who knew her, she was always giving, caring and concerned for others.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 10:00am-11:30am, at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Pisgah Memorial Cemetery at Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church in Grady, Alabama. The family would like to send special thanks to her Crowne Healthcare roommate, Velma Williams and her caretaker, Tulalah, for their excellent care and help through the past few months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pisgah Memorial Cemetery, 461 Hillabee Dr., Montgomery, Alabama, 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019