Margaret "Peggy" Watt
1933 - 2020
Montgomery - Margaret (Peggy) Crane Watt was born December 10, 1933 to Charlie and Lucile Crane in Forest Home, AL and peacefully passed away on October 9, 2020 at her home in Montgomery, AL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at 2:30 pm at Leak Memory Funeral Home in Montgomery with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:30 preceding the funeral. Mrs. Watt was preceded in death by her husband, William Earnest (Bill) Watt; son William Earnest, Jr; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Long (Mike) of Denver, NC; granddaughters, Bonnie Orange Andrews (Pete) of Las Vegas, NV; Rachel Orange Gamba (Chad) of Charlotte, NC; and Sarah Orange of Las Vegas; sisters Ann Henley of Huntsville, AL and Julia Precise of Millbrook, AL; brother Charlie Crane (Penny) of Forest Home, AL; and six great-granddaughters. She spent her professional career as a civil servant at Maxwell AFB. She was a member of St Bede Catholic Church and she and her husband were very involved with the activities of Knights of Columbus many years. Together, they enjoyed square dancing and the many friends they made through the associations it provided. Maintaining connections to people was very important to her and she often spoke of those from her growing-up years, her Greenville High School class of 1952, friends from every phase of life, as well as her extended family. Pallbearers will be Jody Precise, Jason Precise, Bob Stuart, Willie Williams, Billy Williams, and Richard Pinnell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 2273, Birmingham, AL 35201.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
