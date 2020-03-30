|
Margaret Wood
Montgomery - Margaret Wood Russell, 88, of Montgomery, passed away March 29, 2020. Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her husband, Alton W. Russell; parents, Pierce and Genie Wood; and sister, Ola Hammond. She is survived by her two daughters, Genie Rankin (Randy) and Sallie Eagerton (Greg). She was "Gigi" to her four grandchildren, Abbie Galloway (Nick), Ana Terpo (John David), Katie Bekken (Mitchell) and Jonathan Eagerton (Shelby) and also two great grandchildren, Tommy and Ellie Galloway. She had a special sister in law, Louise Russell, niece Patty Allen (Jim) and family. Mrs. Russell retired after 34 years with the Rehabilitation Services in the Department of Education. Her family will gather at her graveside, along with her pastor, Rev. Rick Evans, to celebrate her sweet life on April 2, 2020. Serving as Pallbearers will be Randy Rankin, Greg Eagerton, Jonathan Eagerton, Nick Galloway, Mitchell Bekken and John David Terpo. Honorary Pallbearers are Tommy Galloway, Mack Rankin, Jim Allen, and Daniel Snook. Her family would like to especially thank everyone at Angels for the Elderly for their loving care. Memorials may be made to Dalraida Baptist Church or Angels for the Elderly, both in Montgomery, Al.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020