Prattville - Wicker, Margery Gillespie a resident of Prattville, Al passed away peacefully, Sunday June 7th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband: Irving Benjamin Wicker, Jr., two daughters: Nancy W. Jones and Carol Wicker. She is survived by her children: Jim (Marilyn) Wicker, Janet (Wayne) Thomas and Irene (Peyton) Langford. Eight Grandchildren: Margie (Danny) Fallen, Robert M. (Krista) Jones III, Jim G. (CJ) Wicker, Stacey (Ben) Porter, Shanna (Jeff) Taylor, Brent (Karla) Maddox, Jessica Langford, Lindsey Langford 15 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Marge Wicker retired after teaching at Maxwell Elementary School for several decades during which time she started the gifted student program, and was a dedicated member of the Prattville Spinners for over 50 years. Marge was a member of First Presbyterian Church and sang in the Choir, a member of the YMCA's Kardiac Kids and sang in the Prattville Community Chorus. Also, with dear friends Lenore, Martha Anne and Emmagene, "Ladies of the Club" was formed to enjoy building their friendship through fellowship and travels.

Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Prattville on Sunday June 14th at 2:30 pm with Pastor Bryant Hansen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Prattville Spinners Club or Autauga Interfaith Care Center.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
