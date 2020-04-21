|
|
Margie Cox Guy
Montgomery - Guy, Margie Cox, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1926 to Clayton and Lucy Robards Cox. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul M. Guy; a son, Chuck Guy; son-in-law, Jerry Burton; and grandson, Dennis Paul Burton. She is survived by her children, Dianne Russell (Earl), Carol Burton, Burt Guy, and Debbie Guy; 12 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation (with social distancing) will be at Leak Memory Chapel on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 with a private family graveside immediately following with Dr. Temon Knight officiating. For an extended obituary, please visit www.leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020