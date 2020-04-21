Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Guy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Cox Guy


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Cox Guy Obituary
Margie Cox Guy

Montgomery - Guy, Margie Cox, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1926 to Clayton and Lucy Robards Cox. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul M. Guy; a son, Chuck Guy; son-in-law, Jerry Burton; and grandson, Dennis Paul Burton. She is survived by her children, Dianne Russell (Earl), Carol Burton, Burt Guy, and Debbie Guy; 12 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation (with social distancing) will be at Leak Memory Chapel on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 with a private family graveside immediately following with Dr. Temon Knight officiating. For an extended obituary, please visit www.leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -