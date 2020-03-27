Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
1930 - 2020
Montgomery - Margie Jean Jenkins, age 90, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020. Margie was born February 3, 1930 in Selma, Alabama to Ruby Richardson and John Richardson. A celebration of life with her family will be held at a later date. Margie is survived by; daughters Melanie Smith, Terri (Angelo) Cleondis and Cynthia Green; sons Jeff (Bonnie) Jenkins and Tim (Renee) Jenkins. For more information visit: www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
