|
|
Marguerite Fleming McKinnon
Marguerite Fleming McKinnon died April 5 in Prattville. Mrs. McKinnon was born August 22, 1922 in Shiloh, AL. She was the wife of the late Dan L. McKinnon and the daughter of the late Merton Otto and Inez Turner Fleming. Mrs. McKinnon was preceded in death by her sisters Sue Baker and Pearl Parks, brother William Fleming, and infant brother Donald Fleming. She is survived by her brother Ronald Fleming and his wife Judy, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. McKinnon was graduated from the University of Alabama in 1944, received a Master's Degree from Troy University, and was supervisor of services for the blind for the Alabama State Rehabilitation Agency. She worked to ensure that blind Alabamians had the opportunity to perform constructive and meaningful work. In 1979, she was named Woman of the Year in the Southeast Region of the National Rehabilitation Association. In 1985, the Alabama Chapter of the American Council for the Blind established the Marguerite McKinnon Service Award in honor of her. After her retirement, Mrs. McKinnon continued to work with and for the disabled. In 1991, she received the Spain Rehabilitation Center's Lotus Award for improving the quality of life for the disabled. In 1998, she received the Grider Award from the Alabama Chapter of the International Association for the Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Mrs. McKinnon was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Prattville for over 60 years. After moving to Prattville Health and Rehabilitation, she used it as an opportunity for mission to other residents, staff, and visitors, giving encouragement, a willing ear, and faithful friendship. The family gratefully acknowledges the care given to Mrs. McKinnon by her helpers over the years. Mrs. McKinnon bequeathed her body to the UAB Medical School. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Instead, she asked that those who want to celebrate her life do so by spending an hour helping someone. Contributions of time, talent or money to a or to Habitat for Humanity, 121 Habitat Street, Americus, GA 31709 (1-800-422-4828, www.habitat.org) would be a fitting tribute to Mrs. McKinnon.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020