Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
For more information about
Marian Shinbaum
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Shinbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Juliet Goldstein Shinbaum


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian Juliet Goldstein Shinbaum Obituary
Marian Juliet Goldstein Shinbaum

Montgomery - Dr. Marian Juliet Goldstein Shinbaum, age 94, of Montgomery passed away peacefully at her home on February 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Charles Shinbaum; her son-in-law, Jerold Weinstein; her sister, Betty Levy; and her cousin, Walter Brenner. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Shinbaum Weinstein, Richard Shinbaum (Nancy), Kenneth Shinbaum (Fern); her grandchildren, Rachel Shamah (Doug), Stacey Tavel (Eric), Cyd Falkson (Yoni), Scott Shinbaum (Anna), Laurie Shinbaum, Lesley Stewart (John); eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marian was a graduate of Auburn University with a doctorate in Psychology. Dr. Shinbaum was the Director of Classification for the Alabama Department of Corrections from 1983 until 1993. In 1992, she was honored as Director of the Year for the Department of Corrections. She was a former president of the Sisterhood of United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism for the Southeast Region.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10:00am at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to her loving caregiver, Jaunia Pearson. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Agudath Israel-Etz Ahayem Synagogue.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now