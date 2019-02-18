|
Marian Juliet Goldstein Shinbaum
Montgomery - Dr. Marian Juliet Goldstein Shinbaum, age 94, of Montgomery passed away peacefully at her home on February 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Charles Shinbaum; her son-in-law, Jerold Weinstein; her sister, Betty Levy; and her cousin, Walter Brenner. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Shinbaum Weinstein, Richard Shinbaum (Nancy), Kenneth Shinbaum (Fern); her grandchildren, Rachel Shamah (Doug), Stacey Tavel (Eric), Cyd Falkson (Yoni), Scott Shinbaum (Anna), Laurie Shinbaum, Lesley Stewart (John); eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marian was a graduate of Auburn University with a doctorate in Psychology. Dr. Shinbaum was the Director of Classification for the Alabama Department of Corrections from 1983 until 1993. In 1992, she was honored as Director of the Year for the Department of Corrections. She was a former president of the Sisterhood of United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism for the Southeast Region.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10:00am at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to her loving caregiver, Jaunia Pearson. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Agudath Israel-Etz Ahayem Synagogue.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 18, 2019