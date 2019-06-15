Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Marian Killough

Montgomery - Marian I. Killough, 87, passed away on June 11, 2019. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie L. Killough and her son, James L. Killough, Jr. She is survived by her son, David Killough; daughter, Sharon Yeomans (Ron); brother, Wallace Robbins (Gloria); sisters Jean Mugford and Betty Bradley (Gord); sisters in law Lura Boggan, Erlene Mullins (Graham), Linda Fox (Don); brothers in law, Harvie Killough and Ben Killough (Willodeen); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marian loved to bowl, cook and take care of her family. She was a funny and witty person. Her lively personality was a joy to be around and everyone loved her. Services for Marian will be Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Hospice, 300 Interstate Park Dr, Montgomery, Al 36117. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Baptist East Hospital and Baptist Hospice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 15, 2019
