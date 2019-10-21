Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Creel Cain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Creel Cain Obituary
Marie Creel Cain

North Augusta - Graveside Services for Mrs. Marie Cain, 83, who entered into rest October 18, 2019 will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Selma, Alabama. Please meet at Selma Funeral Home at 10 o'clock for procession to the cemetery.

Mrs. Cain was a native of Alabama having made North Augusta her home for the past 18 years. She was an active member of Belvedere First Baptist Church and formerly Northside Baptist Church. Mrs. Cain enjoyed cooking and being active on social media. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Maske; husbands, Robert "Keith" Creel and Charles Earnest Cain; three brothers, Harold Maske, Raymond Maske and Charles Maske and a sister, Sherry Wingard.

Survivors include a son, Chuck (Wanda) Cain; three daughters, Joni (Alex) Bohacheff, Brenda Cain and Barbara Chadwick; brother, James Michael Maske; two sisters, Carol (Charles) Friday and Faye Lockhart-Colburn; three grandchildren, Tony (Beth) Faulkner, Chris Faulkner and Charles Chadwick; seven great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at Selma Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841 or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now