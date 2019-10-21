|
Marie Creel Cain
North Augusta - Graveside Services for Mrs. Marie Cain, 83, who entered into rest October 18, 2019 will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Selma, Alabama. Please meet at Selma Funeral Home at 10 o'clock for procession to the cemetery.
Mrs. Cain was a native of Alabama having made North Augusta her home for the past 18 years. She was an active member of Belvedere First Baptist Church and formerly Northside Baptist Church. Mrs. Cain enjoyed cooking and being active on social media. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Maske; husbands, Robert "Keith" Creel and Charles Earnest Cain; three brothers, Harold Maske, Raymond Maske and Charles Maske and a sister, Sherry Wingard.
Survivors include a son, Chuck (Wanda) Cain; three daughters, Joni (Alex) Bohacheff, Brenda Cain and Barbara Chadwick; brother, James Michael Maske; two sisters, Carol (Charles) Friday and Faye Lockhart-Colburn; three grandchildren, Tony (Beth) Faulkner, Chris Faulkner and Charles Chadwick; seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at Selma Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841 or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019