|
|
Marie Jones Beasley
Montgomery - Marie Jones Beasley, 85, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away February 2, 2020.
Visitation will be at Southern Memorial on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM with a Graveside Service to follow at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William H. & Leona Mae Jones; brother, Thomas H. Jones; sister, Ruth K. Jones & Dorothy L. Boshell. She is survived by her brothers, Walter C. (Anne) Jones, John F. (Mary) Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews.
Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020