Marie Penn



Montgomery - PENN, Marie Bailey, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama went home to her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2020. Marie was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 13, 1943 to Riley and Lillian Bailey (both deceased). She graduated from Lanier High School in Montgomery and attended St. Paul Bible College in St. Paul, Minnesota. Marie was a devoted wife to her husband, Harry Penn; a loving mother to her daughter, Dione Penn; a kindhearted sister to Riley Bailey, Jr., Donald Bailey (deceased) and Glenda Marshall; an adoring aunt and great aunt to her many nieces and nephews; and a constant friend to many. She was a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church, where she faithfully served with her time and talents to share the love of Jesus. "ReeB", as she is affectionally known by family and friends, will always be remembered for the way she cared for others. She had a beautiful gift for making people feel valued when in her presence. She continually prayed for others and reminding them of their special worth and purpose. An outdoor visitation will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from10:30-11:00 am with a graveside service immediately following at 11:00 am. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Eastern Hills Baptist Church on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm. The family requests that safe social distancing and the wearing of masks is practiced by all in attendance for both services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store